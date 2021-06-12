JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,313,539 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,313,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $507,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.