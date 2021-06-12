JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.