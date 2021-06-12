Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JUGRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,945. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.