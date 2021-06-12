Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

