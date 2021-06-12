Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.84 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

