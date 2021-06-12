Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,172.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix stock opened at $816.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $727.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

