Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,438,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

