Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 96,824 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

