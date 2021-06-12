JUST (JST) Reaches One Day Volume of $88.37 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $133.57 million and $88.37 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.