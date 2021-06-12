Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,761,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 217,614 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after buying an additional 180,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Kaman by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after buying an additional 158,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

