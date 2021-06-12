Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

