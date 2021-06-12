Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $32,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

KSU stock opened at $294.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.90. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

