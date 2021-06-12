KeeperDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $2.20 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $147.94 or 0.00411863 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

