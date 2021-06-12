Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

PPRUY opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

