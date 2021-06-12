Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

