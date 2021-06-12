Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $332,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Game Technology by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

