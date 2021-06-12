Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $52.75 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.