Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

PML opened at $14.74 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

