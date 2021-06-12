Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

KEYS opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

