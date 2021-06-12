Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives $21.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS KMMPF traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 837. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.