Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $218.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the highest is $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $924.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $939.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 908,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,376,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.