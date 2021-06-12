KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $375.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.11 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

