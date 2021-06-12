Klimatas (KTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,194.48

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 130.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $11,194.48 and approximately $816.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 115.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

