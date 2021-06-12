KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.52

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $19.11. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

