Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Metzler

Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.33 ($95.69).

ETR:KRN opened at €77.75 ($91.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -27.91. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €79.95 ($94.06).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

