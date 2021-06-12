Kuende One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,708.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market capitalization of $657,192.05 and approximately $129,708.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kuende

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

