Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $287,715.04 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,648.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

