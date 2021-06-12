LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0108

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $591,833.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00056422 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00192076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.01125557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,266.52 or 1.00169419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002645 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.