Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LKFN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 80,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after acquiring an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

