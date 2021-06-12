LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

LNXSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS LNXSF remained flat at $$75.22 on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.79. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

