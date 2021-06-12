Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.