Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.33 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

