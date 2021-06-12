Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Short Interest Update

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LMTI remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Laser Master International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
About Laser Master International
