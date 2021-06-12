Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Short Interest Update

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LMTI remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06. Laser Master International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

