LCMS Hits 1-Day Volume of $362,609.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $362,609.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00171235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01127530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.00 or 0.99842786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

