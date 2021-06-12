Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

