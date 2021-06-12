Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.
STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £44.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).
Staffline Group Company Profile
