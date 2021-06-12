Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.