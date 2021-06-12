Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

