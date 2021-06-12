Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 28,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 533,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.