Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

DE opened at $341.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

