Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $308,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

