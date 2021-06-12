Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 100.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 214,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 107,569 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

