Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $229.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.