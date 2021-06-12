Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,488.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 101.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $288,975.01 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 71% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,154.41 or 1.00083661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.