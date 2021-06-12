Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 60 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 49.10 ($0.64).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.40 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £34.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.09.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders purchased 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 in the last 90 days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

