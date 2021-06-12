Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 117,733 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $56.25 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,406.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

