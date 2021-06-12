Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.07. 13,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 62,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

Lojas Renner Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

