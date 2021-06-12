L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

