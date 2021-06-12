Lossless Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,737,945 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

