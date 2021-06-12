Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 909,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,704. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

