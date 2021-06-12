Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce sales of $6.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,207. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

